LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

£37,995 37995.00GBP

Likes Land Rover
LD30SL, Powys
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8815 Engine Size: 2179 Ext Color: Waitomo Grey

Accessories

Leather, Ivory/Lunar, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Dynamic Drive Line, Fixed panoramic roof, Paint finish: premium metallic, Service Plan, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front side airbags

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16650
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8815 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2179
  • Engine Model
    2179
