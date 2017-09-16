loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

£38,995 38995.00GBP

LD30SL, Powys
United Kingdom

£38,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7749 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, 20'' 'Style 16' alloy wheels, Fixed panoramic roof, Service Plan, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Push-button start

  • Ad ID
    22287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7749 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
