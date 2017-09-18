loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Pulborough £32,990 32990.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£32,990
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6673 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: WHITE

Accessories

Automatic climate control, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Meridian audio system (380W), Premium HDD Navigation, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6673 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on