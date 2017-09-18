loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Pulborough £37,990 37990.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£37,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7730 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

Automatic climate control, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Rain sensor windscreen, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Bluetooth audio streaming, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    22981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7730 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
