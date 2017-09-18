LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto

Pulborough £37,990 37990.00GBP
Advantage Land Rover Pulborough
Pulborough, RH201AS, West Sussex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7094 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY
Automatic climate control, Electric front seats, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Touch Pro Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Steering wheel audio system controls, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Bluetooth audio streaming, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian sound system: 380W, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...