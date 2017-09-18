LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic

Chesterfield £29,844 29844.00GBP
Gordon Lamb Chesterfield Land Rover
Chesterfield, S419EG, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Body: Trans: Manual Mileage: 34672 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Leather, Ebony 'Oxford' perforated, Contrast roof - Black, Space-saver spare wheel, Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Premium HDD Navigation, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Front and rear park distance sensors, 'Say What You See' voice control, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake
