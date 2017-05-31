LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Sidcup £38,990 38990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7427 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
Automatic high beam assist, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, HDD Premium Navigation system, Heated front windscreen, Meridian audio system (825W), Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Keyless entry, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
In light of International Women&rsquo...
To celebrate the arrival of the new D...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...
In light of International Women’s Day, Jag...
To celebrate the arrival of the new Discov...
Following the success of the Vivaro Siberi...