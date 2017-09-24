LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Sidcup £48,995 48995.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2840 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Secure Tracker system, 20'' 'SV' shadow chrome alloy wheels, Heated and cooled front seats, Heated steering wheel, InControl Connect Pro, InControl Touch - Meridian surround sound system: 825W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Keyless entry, 'Ebony' premium headlining, HSE LUX Pack, Space-saver spare wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) + Queue Assist, Privacy glass, 'Style 3' 14x14-way powered seats w/memory, Gloss black 'Strata'/Brushed Aluminium, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, Powered gesture tailgate, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
