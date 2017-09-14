loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Stafford £37,891 37891.00GBP

Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom

£37,891
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21511 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, Front fog lamps, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Surround Camera System, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Powered gesture tailgate, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Push-button start, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Park Assist, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch - Meridian surround sound system: 825W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17335
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    21511 mi
  • Doors
    5
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on