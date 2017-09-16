LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Stafford £41,982 41982.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2338 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
60/40 split folding rear seat, Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Body-coloured roof, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Heated front windscreen, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Keyless entry, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Meridian audio system (825W), Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint
