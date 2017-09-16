LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

Stafford £40,491 40491.00GBP
Stafford Land Rover
Stafford, ST161NZ, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6704 Engine Size: Ext Color: GREY
60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Parking Brake, HDD Premium Navigation system, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Intelligent stop/start system, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Fixed panoramic roof, Front and rear park distance sensors, Hands-free powered electrical tailgate, Keyless entry, Leather steering wheel, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Heated washer nozzles, Power-assisted steering, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + closing vehicle sensing, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Laminated windscreen, Meridian audio system (825W), Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Digital TV receiver, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Reverse traffic detection, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Rear centre head restraint
