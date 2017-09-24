LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto

£49,990 49990.00GBP
Beadles Land Rover Southend
SS95NG,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) HSE Dynamic Lux Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5000 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK
Black Pack, Heated steering wheel, Extended Leather Pack, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights with High Beam Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Blind spot monitor + reverse traffic detection, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front fog lamps, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Descent Control (HDC), Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Park Assist feat. Parallel Park Perpendicular Park and Parking Exit, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Steering wheel audio system controls, Surround Camera System, Traffic sign recognition, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Wind deflector, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 10.2 inch high resolution touch-screen, 9-speed automatic transmission, Bluetooth audio streaming, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Connect Pro, InControl Protect, InControl Secure, InControl Touch Pro - Meridian 660W, InControl Touch Pro Navigation, Interior mood lighting, Keyless entry, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Steering-wheel mounted paddle shift, Torque Vectoring, USB connection, Leather steering wheel, Rear centre armrest, Terrain Response system
