LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Crawley £32,995 32995.00GBP

Advantage Land Rover Crawley
Crawley, RH109LW, West Sussex
United Kingdom

£32,995
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5015 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREEN

Accessories

60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24896
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5015 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
