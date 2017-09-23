loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Shrewsbury £36,790 36790.00GBP

Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom

£36,790
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4200 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Farallon Black

Accessories

Leather, Cirrus, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Touch Navigation, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24099
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4200 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
