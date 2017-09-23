LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Shrewsbury £36,790 36790.00GBP
Hatfields Land Rover Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury, SY14AE, Shropshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4200 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Farallon Black
Leather, Cirrus, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Front fog lamps, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Lane Departure Warning, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), InControl Touch Navigation, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start
