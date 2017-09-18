loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Sidcup £37,990 37990.00GBP

Beadles Land Rover Sidcup
Sidcup, DA146PB, Kent
United Kingdom

£37,990
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6001 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLACK

Electric front seats, Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Privacy glass, Rear view camera, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Fixed panoramic roof, Front parking aid with front visual display, InControl Touch Navigation, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Front fog lamps, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Bluetooth audio streaming, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

  • Ad ID
    23009
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6001 mi
  • Doors
    5
