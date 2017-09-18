loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto

Yeovil £32,991 32991.00GBP

Yeovil Land Rover
Yeovil, BA228RT, Somerset
United Kingdom

£32,991
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 4857 Engine Size: Ext Color: RED

Accessories

60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Automatic climate control, Automatic headlights, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Body-coloured door handles, Body-coloured roof, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated front windscreen, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Intelligent stop/start system, Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Power fold exterior mirrors, Power-assisted steering, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front and rear park distance sensors, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Interior mood lighting, Remote audio controls, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel, Rear centre head restraint

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23003
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4857 mi
  • Doors
    5
Range Rover Evoque for sale

