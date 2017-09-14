loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Basingstoke £27,990 27990.00GBP

Land Rover Basingstoke
Basingstoke, RG216YH, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£27,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 19022 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

Automatic headlights, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Cruise control, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting), Heated front windscreen, Power fold exterior mirrors, Rain sensor windscreen, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, Front and rear park distance sensors, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Anti-lock braking system, Automatic climate control, Body-coloured roof, Electric front seats, Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Intelligent stop/start system, Power-assisted steering, 8 inch high resolution touch-screen, Hazard lights under heavy braking, Remote audio controls, Rear centre head restraint, Auto-dimming interior mirror, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Front side airbags, Headlamp levelling, Headlamp power wash, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), Laminated windscreen, Lane Departure Warning, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Interior mood lighting, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Leather steering wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19022 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
