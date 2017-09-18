LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech

Christchurch £34,989 34989.00GBP
Westover Land Rover Christchurch
Christchurch, BH232BN, Dorset
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 (180hp) SE Tech Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 2272 Engine Size: Ext Color: BLUE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Front fog lamps, Privacy glass, Xenon front lighting with LED signature, 19'' 'Style 12' sparkle silver alloy wheels, Bluetooth audio streaming, Fixed panoramic roof, Daytime running lights, Leather steering wheel, 60/40 split folding rear seat, Automatic climate control, Automatic high beam assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Body-coloured door handles, Driver & passenger airbags, Driver & passenger side airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Electric front seats, Electric heated door mirrors, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Parking Brake, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Heated front windscreen, Heated seats, Heated washer nozzles, Hill Launch Assist (HLA), ISOFIX child anchorage bracket, Lane Departure Warning, Parking aid, Power fold exterior mirrors, Push-button start, Rain sensor windscreen, Trailer Stability Assist (TSA), Volumetric protection (alarm), 19'' 'Style 5' 10-spoke sparkle silver alloy wheels, Digital radio (DAB), Engine Drag Control (EDC), Front parking aid with front visual display, Hazard lights under heavy braking, InControl Protect, InControl Touch Navigation, Roll Stability Control (RSC), Side curtain airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Rear centre head restraint
