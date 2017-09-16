LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 Ember Special Edition 5dr Auto

Bishops Stortford £47,995 47995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Bishops Stortford
Bishops Stortford, CM235GZ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 Ember Special Edition 5dr Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: SANTORINI BLACK
All terrain progress control,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,InControl Touch pro navigation,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,DVD System,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,USB connection,Atlas Grille Surround,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black bonnet and tailgate script,Black grille surround,Body coloured bumpers,Darkened front headlamps and fog lamps,Electricheatedfolding door mirrors with memory auto dipping and puddle lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,High beam assistant,Metallic paint,Narvik black front sump trim finisher,Narvik black mirror caps,Narvik black tailgate finish,Power frontrear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,Red Contrast Roof with Matching Spoiler,Upper rear sump valance,12 way electrically adjustable front seats with 4 way lumbar support and memory function,12V power point front,12V power point in luggage area,6040 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Auto climate control with air filtration,Centre console storage with lid,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Driverpassenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Ebony headlining,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest wit
