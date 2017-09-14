loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 2Dr Auto Diesel Convertible

Leeds £46,844 46844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£46,844
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 2Dr Auto Diesel Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2663 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Electronic traction control, Land rover incontrol apps, EPAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter, DVD System, Rear spoiler...

  • Ad ID
    16151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2663 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
