LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 2Dr Auto Diesel Convertible

Leeds £46,844 46844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Guiseley
Leeds, LS208NJ, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 2Dr Auto Diesel Convertible Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2663 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: White
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Low Mileage, 1 Owner, Full Service History& USB, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Electronic traction control, Land rover incontrol apps, EPAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Diesel particulate filter, DVD System, Rear spoiler...
