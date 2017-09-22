LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto

£44,461 44461.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1394 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black
Alloy Wheels 20", Matte Black Alloys, Black Pack, Rear Parking Camera, Meridian Sound System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Central Locking, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Ambience Lighting, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Electric Fold Exterior Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Hill Decent Control, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...