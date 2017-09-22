loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto

£44,461 44461.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stockton
TS183RB,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1394 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Santorini Black

Accessories

Alloy Wheels 20", Matte Black Alloys, Black Pack, Rear Parking Camera, Meridian Sound System, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Central Locking, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Front Windows, Electric Rear Windows, Ambience Lighting, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, DAB Radio, Day Running Lights, Electric Fold Exterior Mirrors, Electric Heated Mirrors, Electric Parking Brake (EPB), Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Hill Decent Control, Immobiliser, Leather Steering Wheel, Multi-Function Steering Wheel

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    23881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1394 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
