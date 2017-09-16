loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

£36,844 36844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Leeds
LS101AD,
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7162 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Metallic Paint, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Stop Start, Heated Front Windscreen, Full Service History& USB, Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, Trip computer, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, DAB Digital radio, Body colour door handles, Automatic headlamp activation...

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17622
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7162 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Range Rover Evoque for sale

