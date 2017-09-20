LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£42,000 42000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2000 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Santorini black
Fixed Sidesteps,Black Exterior Design Pack,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,10.2 inch Touch screen
