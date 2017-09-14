LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £38,497 38497.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2281 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey
Main Dealer, InControl Protect?, Satellite Navigation, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Heated Front Seats, Day Running Lights, Rear Parking Camera, Forward Facing Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function
