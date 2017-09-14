loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £38,497 38497.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£38,497
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2281 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Accessories

Main Dealer, InControl Protect?, Satellite Navigation, Voice Activation, DAB Radio, Meridian Sound System, Automatic Dimming Mirror, Heated Front Seats, Day Running Lights, Rear Parking Camera, Forward Facing Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17050
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2281 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
