LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £39,736 39736.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Black Roof, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels 20", Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Voice Activation, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting, Day Running Lights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Illuminated Vanity Mirror
