LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £39,736 39736.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£39,736
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Black Roof, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels 20", Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Voice Activation, Lane Departure Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Screen, Electric Seats, Push Button Start, Stop/Start Function, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Power Wash, Ambience Lighting, Day Running Lights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Illuminated Vanity Mirror

  • Ad ID
    22573
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
