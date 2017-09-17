loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Aylesbury £39,426

Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

£39,426
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Corris Grey

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Audio System - Digital Radio (DAB), Meridian Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Climate Control, Cruise Control, InControl?, InControl Protect?, Automatic Start/Stop, Push Button Start, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature, Heated Screen Washers, Rear Parking Camera, Lane Departure Warning, Voice Activation, Alloy Wheels 20", 1 Owner, Manufacturer Warranty, Main Dealer, Full Service History, Automatic Headlights, Automatic Rain Sensing Wipers, Day Running Lights, Front Fog Lamps, Central Locking, Ambient Lighting, Electric Windows, Auto Dimming Mirror

  • Ad ID
    22574
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
