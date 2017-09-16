LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£37,500 37500.00GBP
Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7388 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: GREY
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Dynamic route guidance, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Finished in Corris Grey with an Ebony leather interior, This Range Rover Evoque looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!
