LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£37,500 37500.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Barnet
EN55TY, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7388 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: GREY

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Land Rover InControl apps, Voice control system, EPAS, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Dynamic route guidance, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Bluetooth audio streaming, DAB Digital radio, InControl protect, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,Finished in Corris Grey with an Ebony leather interior, This Range Rover Evoque looks great and Fitted with some fantastic equipment too!

  • Ad ID
    17633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7388 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
