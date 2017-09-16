LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£42,990 42990.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chipperfield
WD49JS, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7500 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,InControl Touch pro navigation,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,DVD System,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Body colour door handles,Body coloured bumpers,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,High beam assistant,Narvik black mirror caps,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,12V power point in luggage area,60/40 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Auto climate control with air filtration,Centre console storage with lid,Customer configurable interior mood lighting,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated front tread plates + chrome tailgate plate,Illuminated glovebox,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Perforated leather steering wheel,Rear air con vents,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Rear seat centre armrest,Stainless steel pedals,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Hill start assist,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...