LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Kirkcaldy £37,498 37498.00GBP
Harry Fairbairn MINI (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NQ, Fife
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5703 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black
Balance of warranty, InControl Touch pro navigation, Full leather, Alloys, Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Voice control system, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, USB connection, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, InControl protect, DVD System, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Rear wiper, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Power front/rear windows with global close, High beam assistant, Heated windscreen washers, Heated windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights, Body coloured bumpers, Body colour door handles, Automatic headlamp activation, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Narvik black mirror caps, Illuminated glovebox, Illuminated front tread plates + chrome tailgate plate, Height/reach adjustable steering column, Front map lights, Front head restraints, Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders, Footwell illumination, Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors, Customer configurable interior mood lighting, Centre console storage with lid, Auto climate control with air filtration, Air quality sensor, 60/40 split folding rear seat, 12V power point in luggage area, Rear air con vents, Perforated leather steering wheel, Luggage cover, Luggage compartment lighting, Isofix child seat preparation, Stainless steel pedals, Rear seat centre armrest, Rear headrests, Rear centre head restraint, Lashing points, Hill descent control, Height adjustable front seatbelts, Front side airbags with curtain airbags, Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters, Electronic traction control, Electronic parking brake, EBA, DSC-Dynamic Stability Control, Drivers knee airbag, Driver and passenger airbags, ABS/EBD, 3 rear 3 point seatbelts, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Trailer stability assist, Seatbelt warning, Roll stability control, Hill start assist, Remote central locking, Locking wheel nuts, Immobiliser, Alarm
