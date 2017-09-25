LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Stourbridge £39,423 39423.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1280 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Yulong White
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels 20", Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Electric Seats, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Paddleshift, Park Distance Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Power Fold Mirrors, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function
