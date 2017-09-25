loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

Get an Insurance Quote

Stourbridge £39,423 39423.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Stourbridge
Stourbridge, DY97BU, West Midlands
United Kingdom

£39,423
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1280 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Yulong White

Accessories

Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Privacy Glass, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Alloy Wheels 20", Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Automatic Wipers, Electric Seats, Automatic Headlamps, Electric Windows, Fog Lamps, Full Leather, Paddleshift, Park Distance Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Front Screen, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Power Fold Mirrors, Rear Parking Camera, Stop/Start Function

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24885
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1280 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on