LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto

£36,498 36498.00GBP
Arnold Clark Toyota (Aberdeen)
AB123BJ,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6482 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Red
Alarm, Body coloured bumpers, Climate control, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, ESP, Heated door mirrors, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Traction control, Trip computer
