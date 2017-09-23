LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr

Kirkcaldy £31,998 31998.00GBP
Harry Fairbairn MINI (Kirkcaldy)
Kirkcaldy, KY13NQ, Fife
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7769 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Trip computer, Service interval indicator, Lane departure warning system, HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage, EPAS, Dynamic route guidance, Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode, Cruise control, USB connection, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, InControl protect, DAB Digital radio, Auxiliary Audio Jack, Rear wiper, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Power front/rear windows with global close, Narvik black tailgate finish, Heated windscreen washers, Heated windscreen, Heated rear windscreen, Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights, Body coloured bumpers, Black mirror caps, Automatic headlamp activation, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Terrain Response
