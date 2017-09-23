LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr

£34,495 34495.00GBP
Charles Hurst Land Rover Belfast
BT126LR,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 11101 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,HDD Premium navigation; audio server and CD storage,Lane departure warning system,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls,USB connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black mirror caps,Body colour door handles,Body coloured bumpers,Electric/heated/folding door mirrors with memory + auto dipping and puddle lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Narvik black tailgate finish,Power front/rear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,12V power point in luggage area,60/40 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Ambient lighting,Auto climate control with air filtration,Centre console storage with lid,Driver/passenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Illuminated front tread plates + chrome tailgate plate,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Perforated leather steering wheel,Rear air con vents,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Stainless steel pedals,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Anti-lock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airbag,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,EBA,Electronic parking brake,Electronic traction control,Front seatbelt pretensioners with force limiters,Front side airbags with curtain airbags,Height adjustable front seatbelts,Hill descent control,Roll stability control,Seatbelt warning,Torque vectoring brake,Trailer stability assist,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm,Immobiliser,Locking wheel nuts,Remote central locking,Diesel particulate filter,Terrain Response
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...