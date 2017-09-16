loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto

£27,995 27995.00GBP

Seaton Motor Company
SR70JE,
United Kingdom

£27,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED

Accessories

NEW STOCK- PRICED TO SELL - Seaton Motor Company are delighted to offer for sale this magnificent example of a Range Rover Evoque. This particular example is a real head turner and will not be around for long! This car has an array of specification, some of which are as follows: Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Park Assist, Eco Mode, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Front Heated Seats., I-Pod Interface, Reversing Assist Camera, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Connectivity, Easy Entry, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Control, DAB Digital Radio, Premium Audio, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Brake Calipers Silver, Fog Lamps, Powerfold Mirrors, C D Player, Electric Seats with Memory, Keyless - Go,20" Alloy Wheels! As well as many more to mention! ALL VEHICLES SOURCED FROM MAIN DEALER PART EX STOCK

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    21376
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
