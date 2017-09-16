LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto

£27,995 27995.00GBP
Seaton Motor Company
SR70JE,
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42000 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: RED
NEW STOCK- PRICED TO SELL - Seaton Motor Company are delighted to offer for sale this magnificent example of a Range Rover Evoque. This particular example is a real head turner and will not be around for long! This car has an array of specification, some of which are as follows: Panoramic Roof, Satellite Navigation, Park Assist, Eco Mode, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Front Heated Seats., I-Pod Interface, Reversing Assist Camera, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Connectivity, Easy Entry, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Rain Sensitive Wipers, Voice Control, DAB Digital Radio, Premium Audio, Automatic Headlights, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Brake Calipers Silver, Fog Lamps, Powerfold Mirrors, C D Player, Electric Seats with Memory, Keyless - Go,20" Alloy Wheels! As well as many more to mention! ALL VEHICLES SOURCED FROM MAIN DEALER PART EX STOCK
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...