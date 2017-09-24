LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

Bradford £35,844 35844.00GBP
Farnell Land Rover Bradford
Bradford, BD21FA, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 12764 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Firenze Red
Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 825w 17 speaker audio system, media library, USB, HDMI...
Having just given up racing motorcycl...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfe...
I have been off-roading on this...
You’ll almost certainly know pl...
This is our second-ever off-road day and w...
Having just given up racing motorcycles, w...
Go to The Pecanwood Oktoberfest in Sout...
I have been off-roading on this mud islan...
You’ll almost certainly know plenty about ...