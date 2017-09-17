loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback

Bury £37,844 37844.00GBP

Farnell Land Rover Bury
Bury, BL96DJ, Lancashire
United Kingdom

£37,844
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 Hse Dynamic Lux 5Dr Auto Diesel Hatchback Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18815 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Grey

Heated windscreen, Hill start assist, Voice control system, EPAS, InControl Touch pro navigation, Narvik black mirror caps, Diesel particulate filter, InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 825w 17 speaker audio system, media library, USB, HDMI...

  • Ad ID
    22763
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18815 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
