LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto

£37,000 37000.00GBP

Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9784 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Premium metallic - Waitomo Grey

Accessories

Privacy Glass,Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,HDD Premium navigation, audio server and CD storage,Surround camera system with towing assist,Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit,InControl Touch plus - Meridian 825w audio system with CD/radio, 17 speaker + subwoofer

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    16640
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9784 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
