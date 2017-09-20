LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto

£36,000 36000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9642 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Red
Panoramic glass sunroof/electric blind,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Surround camera system with towing assist,Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit,Lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Autonomous emergency Braking and Driver condition monitor,InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 825w 17 speaker audio system, media library, USB, HDMI + 360 Park distance co
