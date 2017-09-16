LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto

Chelmsford £44,995 44995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5029 Engine Size: 999 Ext Color: FUJI WHITE
8 touch screen,Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Drive select with paddle shift and sport mode,Dual view touch screen,Dynamic route guidance,Electronic power assisted steering,HDD Premium navigation audio server and CD storage,Park assist Parallel perpendicular and parking exit,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor,Service interval indicator,Surround camera system with towing assist,Traffic sign recognition,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,Digital TV,InControl protect,InControl Touch plus Meridian 825w audio system with CDradio 17 speaker subwoofer,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,USB connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black mirror caps,Body colour door handles,Body coloured bumpers,Electricheatedfolding door mirrors with memory auto dipping and puddle lights,Gesture tailgate,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,High beam assistant,Narvik black tailgate finish,Panoramic glass sunroofelectric blind,Power frontrear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,12V power point in luggage area,6040 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Ambient lighting,Auto climate control with air filtration,Centre console storage with lid,Driverpassenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest
