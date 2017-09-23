loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto - PRIVACY GLASS - SAT NAV - PAN ROOF

Southampton £35,998 35998.00GBP

Imperial Car Supermarkets Southampton
Southampton, SO150LP, Hampshire
United Kingdom

£35,998
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Auto - PRIVACY GLASS - SAT NAV - PAN ROOF Body: SUV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7779 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Santorini Black Range Rover Evoque Features Wifi, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear Privacy Glass, Sat Nav, Panoramic Roof, Surround View, Park Assist, Xenon Headlights, Reversing Camera, Lane Departure Warning System, Heated Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Meridian Audio Sound System, Paddle Shift, Traffic Sign Recognition, Ambient interior lighting, TV Function, Bluetooth, Adjustable Suspension, Lux Pack, Keyless Entry, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Four Wheel Drive, 20 inch alloys, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, USB Audio, Auto Headlights, Split Folding Rear Seats, Electric Folding Mirrors, Keyless Start, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, High

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    24106
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    SUV
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7779 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
