LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr

Aylesbury £32,021 32021.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Aylesbury
Aylesbury, HP199QH, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 28315 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Indus Silver
*LAND ROVER APPROVED USED*, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, Rear Parking Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Privacy Glass, Automatic Wipers, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Seats with Memory, Keyless Start, Front Centre Console, Full Leather, Alloy Wheels 20", Electric Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Metallic Paint
