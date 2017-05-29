loading Loading please wait....
» » »

LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr

Get an Insurance Quote

Welwyn Garden City £43,000 43000.00GBP

Grange Land Rover Welwyn Garden City
Welwyn Garden City, AL71UT, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

£43,000
Email Dealer >>
Report fraudulent ad

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Lux 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 617 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Kaikoura Stone Metallic

Accessories

Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Voice control system, Cruise control, EPAS, Lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, Autonomous emergency Braking and Driver condition monitor, Park assist - Parallel, perpendicular and parking exit, Parking distance sensors front and rear, Reverse traffic detection with blind spot monitor and closing vehicle sensor, Surround camera system with towing assist, Traffic sign recognition, Dynamic route guidance, InControl Touch pro navigation, Service interval indicator, Trip computer, Auxiliary Audio Jack, DAB Digital radio, DVD System, InControl protect, InControl Touch pro radio/CD with Meridian 825w 17 speaker audio system, media library, USB, HDMI, Steering wheel mounted audio/cruise controls, USB connection,This Rare Manual Evoque Dynamic Lux HSE has great looks with added body styling

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    10581
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    617 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2000
  • Engine Model
    2000
Get an Insurance Quote Get a Quote
Email Dealer >>

Range Rover Evoque for sale

View all make models »

Featured Content

Popular

Find us on