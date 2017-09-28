LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 HSE DYNAMIC LUX - BLACK DESIGN PACK - BIG SPEC

car description

The real gem of the Evoque is not the performance or ride quality, rather it's the vogue styling of the exterior and interior. The 2015 model has been given a suite of technical changes to improve fuel economy and efficiency, most important of which is a new 'Ingenium' 2 litre diesel engine . The new All-Terrain Progress Control system intelligently monitors the vehicle, wheels and terrain for the ultimate performance. The Black Design Pack will add a host of striking black exterior details, starting with darkened front headlights and fog lamps, a black rear sport spoiler and "Range Rover" lettering across the hood and tailgate also painted in Santorini Black. Specially designed for this package are also the 20-inch wheels offered in a nine-spoke design and painted in gloss black. This Firenze Red example comes with black perforated leather/piano black hide interior and a long list of upgrades: 8in High Resolution Dual-View Touch-Screen, Powered Electrical Tailgate, Keyless Entry & Go, Fixed Panoramic glass roof including Power Blind, Ebony Morzine Headlining, Parallel Park / Parking Exit / Perpendicular Park, Rear Camera Parking Aid, Digital Radio (DAB), Digital TV (DVB), Meridian