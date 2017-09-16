loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 Td4 SE

£27,900 27900.00GBP

Park`s Land Rover
IV11UF,
United Kingdom

£27,900
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 Td4 SE Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 8266 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Aintree Green Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Volumetric Alarm,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver, Passenger And Front Side Air Bags,18In Alloy Wheels,Cruise Control,Traction Control System,Front/Rear Parking Aid,Driver Information System,Driver/Passenger Heated Seats,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Seats Split Rear,Rain Sensor,Rear Armrest,Remote Central Door Locking,Steering Wheel Leather,Front/Rear Head Restraints,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Bluetooth Interface Telephone Equipment,Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Cup Holder,Driver Air Bag Knee,Eight Speakers,Electronic Brake Force Distribution,Heated Rear Screen,Hill Descent Control,Hill Holder,Interior Lights,Load Anchorage Points,Rake/Reach Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel,Roof Spoiler,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point,Tyre Pressure Control,Leather interior

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17643
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    8266 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
