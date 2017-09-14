LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Gloucester £38,410 38410.00GBP
Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue
Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", 1 Owner, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels 20", Ambience Lighting, DAB Radio, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Front Fog Lamps, Front Park Distance Control, Headlamp Power Wash, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Decent Control, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Camera, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature
