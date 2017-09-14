loading Loading please wait....
LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto

Gloucester £38,410 38410.00GBP

Stratstone Land Rover Cheltenham
Gloucester, GL29QJ, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

£38,410
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 25 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Loire Blue

Accessories

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Phone Integration, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass, ''Inclusive Of Service Package", 1 Owner, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels 20", Ambience Lighting, DAB Radio, Electrically Adjustable Seats with Memory, Front Fog Lamps, Front Park Distance Control, Headlamp Power Wash, Heated Front Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Heated Screen Washers, Heated Steering Wheel, Hill Decent Control, InControl Protect?, Lane Departure Warning, Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Fixed Glass Roof, Push Button Start, Rear Parking Camera, Xenon Headlamps LED Signature

Specifications

  • Ad ID
    17056
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
