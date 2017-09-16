Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5DR Ground Effect Edition

Leeds £44,999 44999.00GBP
Leeds,
North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
10.2" High Resolution Touch Screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
Dual Zone Climate Control
Front Fog Lamps
Hill Start Assist
In Control Touch - Navigation
Power Adjustable Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors
Terrain Response
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats
Audio System - DAB Radio
Cruise Control
Electric and colour-coded wing mirrors
Heated Rear Windscreen
Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid - Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Push Button Start Inc. Electric Column Lock
USB Connectivity
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Automatic Brake Differential (ABD)
Door Puddle and Footwell Lamps
Electronic Park Brake
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
In Control Touch - 8 Speaker Audio
Permanent Four Wheel Drive
Rain Sensing Wipers
Xenon Headlamps
Front & Rear Seats Re-upholstered in Herringbone Leather
Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium
RS Alloy Wheels - 9x20" in Matte Black
Interior - Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo
Centre Glovebox in Quilted & Perforated Leather
Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel
Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colours)
Key Ring - Red Enamel
