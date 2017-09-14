LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr

£30,000 30000.00GBP
Peter Vardy Land Rover Aberdeen
AB123AX, Aberdeenshire
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Hatchback Trans: Manual Mileage: 7949 Engine Size: 2000 Ext Color: Metallic - Firenze red
Privacy Glass,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Xenon headlights with LED signature lights + auto levelling and power wash,Auto climate control with air filtration,Bluetooth audio streaming,Cruise control
