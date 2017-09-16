LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr

Chelmsford £36,995 36995.00GBP
Lookers Land Rover Chelmsford
Chelmsford, CM25PX, Essex
United Kingdom
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: LAND ROVER Model: RANGE ROVER EVOQUE Trim: 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: LOIRE BLUE
Bluetooth telephone connectivity,Cruise control,Electronic power assisted steering,Parking distance sensors front and rear,Service interval indicator,Trip computer,Voice control system,Auxiliary Audio Jack,DAB Digital radio,InControl protect,Steering wheel mounted audiocruise controls,USB connection,Automatic dimming rear view mirror,Automatic headlamp activation,Black mirror caps,Body colour door handles,Body coloured bumpers,Engine badge deletion,Front fog lights,Heated rear windscreen,Heated windscreen,Heated windscreen washers,Narvik black tailgate finish,Power frontrear windows with global close,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Rear wiper,Xenon headlights with LED signature lights auto levelling and power wash,12V power point in luggage area,6040 split folding rear seat,Air quality sensor,Ambient lighting,Auto climate control with air filtration,Carpet mats,Centre console storage with lid,Driverpassenger sunvisors and illuminated vanity mirrors,Footwell illumination,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front head restraints,Front map lights,Heightreach adjustable steering column,Illuminated glovebox,Interior mood lighting,Isofix child seat preparation,Lashing points,Leather gear knob,Leather steering wheel,Luggage compartment lighting,Luggage cover,Rear air con vents,Rear centre head restraint,Rear headrests,Rear seat centre armrest,3 rear 3 point seatbelts,Antilock Brake System and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution,Driver and passenger airbags,Drivers knee airba
