Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5DR LE

Leeds £54,999 54999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£54,999
10.2" High Resolution Touch Screen Display
Audio Connectivity System
Bluetooth Connectivity
Cruise Control
Emergency Park Brake (EPB)
Heated Rear Screen
Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors
Interior illumination
Power Adjustable Heated Powerfold Exterior Mirrors
Rear Park Distance Control
USB Connectivity
8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats
Audio System - DAB Radio
Body Coloured Door Mirror Caps
Door Puddle and Footwell Lamps
Front Fog Lamps
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
In Control Touch - 8 Speaker Audio
Parking Aid - Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Paddleshift
Xenon Headlamps
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Automatic Headlight Activation
Climate Control - Automatic with Air Filtration & Air Conditioning
Electric and colour-coded wing mirrors
Heated Front Seats
Hill Start Assist
In Control Touch - Navigation
Permanent 4 Wheel Drive
Rain Sensing Wipers
Terrain Response
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents includes 3D Mesh Inserts
Chin Spoiler in Body Colour
Rear Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents
Front Bumper Centre Section Graphic in Matte Black
Front Bumper Mesh in Matte Black and

  • Ad ID
    22309
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2017
