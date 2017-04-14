loading Loading please wait....
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 SE Tech 5DR LE

Leeds £54,999 54999.00GBP

Leeds, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

£54,999
car description

10.2" High Resolution Touch Screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Cruise Control
Electronic Park Brake
Heated Screen
Illuminated Front Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid - Front and Rear Park Distance Control
Push Button Start Inc. Electric Column Lock
USB Connectivity
8 Way Adjustable Electric Front Seats
Audio System - DAB Radio
Door Puddle and Footwell Lamps
Front Fog Lamps
Hill Descent Control (HDC)
In Control Touch - 8 Speaker Audio
Permanent Four Wheel Drive
Rain Sensing Wipers
Xenon Headlamps
Alarm System - Volumetric Alarm
Bluetooth Phone Connection & Audio Streaming
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Rear Windscreen
Hill Start Assist
In Control Touch - Navigation
Powerfold Exterior Heated Mirrors
Terrain Response
'Say What You See' Intuitive Voice Control
Brake Calipers (Available in a Choice of Colours)
Front Bumper Replacement with Integrated Vents includes 3D Mesh Inserts
Front Grille With 3D Mesh
Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminium
Dashboard Quilted & Perforated
Door Armrests Re-upholstered in Leather
Centre Glovebox Re-Upholstered in Leather or Alcantara
Lower Bootlid Spoiler
Door Mirrors in Piano Black
Front Grille Inner Section in Piano Black
Specifications

  • Ad ID
    9469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Range Rover > Range Rover Evoque
  • Year
    2017
Range Rover Evoque for sale

